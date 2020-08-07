SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule

UPDATE: Sources confirm that LSU will face Vanderbilt on the road and Missouri at Tiger Stadium in the revised 2020 schedule.

More details will be announced during News 2 at 5.

*****

BATON ROUGE – LSU is expected to learn the two additional SEC opponents the football squad will face in an updated coronavirus SEC-only schedule.

The SEC is expected to reveal two additional opponents for each team Friday (August 7) and a fully updated schedule next week. The new opponents for each team will be unveiled at 5 o'clock.

Watch News 2 at 5 for live updates.

Tune-in alert:



The two new #SECFB non-divisional opponents for each school will be announced on @SECNetwork at 5 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. ET today. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 7, 2020

Sources at LSU have said the football team has been awaiting news from the SEC.

Details of possible two additional opponents for SEC teams being revealed Friday came from the president of Mississippi State University during an appearance on a Mississippi morning radio talk show. Dr. Mark Keenum told hosts of SuperTalk Mississippi, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was expected to make the announcement later in the day.

Dr. Mark Keenum said during an interview on @supertalk that later today SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will reveal the 2 additional SEC opponents for each team with schedules to be released next week. https://t.co/ts89a3W9Hi — SportsTalk Mississippi (@SportsTalkMiss) August 7, 2020

Friday morning, the SEC also updated its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics, which includes mask rules, social distancing and twice-weekly testing of athletes.

Click HERE to read more.