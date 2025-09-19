SEC to release 2026 conference schedule next week

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference announced it would adopt a nine-game conference schedule last month, and multiple reports indicate that the conference will unveil the 2026 schedule on Tuesday, September 23.

Each SEC team will have three "annual opponents" they will play every season. On Thursday, LSU football coach Brian Kelly was asked about the three opponents the Tigers might face.

"The Athletic Director here (at LSU) knows, but the head coach doesn’t,” Kelly said. “I've said this from day one, I think you can make a case for a half-dozen teams that would be that natural rival (to LSU)."

LSU will host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday before returning to SEC play next weekend.