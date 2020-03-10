75°
SEC tightening locker room access as coronavirus cases climb
NASHVILLE - The Southeastern Conference is making changes to its locker room protocols for the upcoming SEC basketball tournament in Tennessee.
According to a statement released from the SEC Tuesday, locker room access will be limited to student-athletes, coaches and other essential team personnel.
Media members will be able to interview coaches and some players during press conferences and at a separate auxiliary space near the press conference room.
The conference will also be taking additional steps to disinfect locker rooms, courts and game balls. Hand sanitizer will also be placed at various locations throughout game venues.
