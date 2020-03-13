68°
SEC suspends all sporting events through March amid coronavirus outbreak
The Southeastern Conference has suspended all of its regular and postseason sporting events through the month of March.
ALERT 2: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
The announcement comes less than a day after the NBA announced the suspension of its season. The NCAA also announced Wednesday that it would not allow fans to attend its basketball tournament.
