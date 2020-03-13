68°
SEC suspends all sporting events through March amid coronavirus outbreak

Thursday, March 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The Southeastern Conference has suspended all of its regular and postseason sporting events through the month of March.

The announcement comes less than a day after the NBA announced the suspension of its season. The NCAA also announced Wednesday that it would not allow fans to  attend its basketball tournament.

