SEC sets Media Day dates, will release 2021 schedule Wednesday

5 hours 16 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 January 26, 2021 3:55 PM January 26, 2021 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

The Southeastern Conference announced it is moving SEC Football Media Days from Nashville back to Hoover, Alabama for the 2021 season and it will release the upcoming fall football schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Media Days which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reschedule back to Nashville for the summer of 2023.

The upcoming talk-fest devoted to football will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, July 19-22.  The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences.

“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.   “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The SEC will announce the 2021 SEC Football schedule at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. 

LSU is already scheduled to play UCLA, McNeese, Central Michigan and ULM in the non-conference schedule.

Saturday
Sep. 4		 UCLA Football Schedule at UCLA BruinsRose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA Time TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Sep. 11		 McNeese Football Schedule McNeese CowboysTiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Time TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Sep. 18		 Central Michigan Football Schedule Central Michigan ChippewasTiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Time TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Oct. 9		 ULM Warhawks Football Schedule ULM WarhawksTiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Time TBA ETTV TBA
Date TBA Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule at Alabama Crimson TideBryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Time TBA ETTV TBA
Date TBA Kentucky Wildcats Football Schedule at Kentucky WildcatsKroger Field, Lexington, KY Time TBA ETTV TBA
Date TBA Arkansas Football Schedule Arkansas RazorbacksTiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Time TBA ETTV TBA
Date TBA Auburn Football Schedule Auburn TigersTiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Time TBA ETTV TBA
Date TBA Florida Football Schedule Florida GatorsTiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Time TBA ETTV TBA
Date TBA Texas A&M Football Schedule Texas A&M AggiesTiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Time TBA ETTV TBA
Date TBA Mississippi State Bulldogs Football Schedule at Mississippi State BulldogsDavis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS Time TBA ETTV TBA
Date TBA Ole Miss Football Schedule at Ole Miss RebelsVaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Time TBA ETTV TBA
