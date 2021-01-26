SEC sets Media Day dates, will release 2021 schedule Wednesday

The Southeastern Conference announced it is moving SEC Football Media Days from Nashville back to Hoover, Alabama for the 2021 season and it will release the upcoming fall football schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Media Days which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reschedule back to Nashville for the summer of 2023.

The upcoming talk-fest devoted to football will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, July 19-22. The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences.

“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The SEC will announce the 2021 SEC Football schedule at 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

LSU is already scheduled to play UCLA, McNeese, Central Michigan and ULM in the non-conference schedule.