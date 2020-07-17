SEC says student-athletes won't lose scholarships for sitting out fall sports due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that student-athletes who choose to sit out sports in the fall due to concerns over COVID-19 will still have their scholarships.

According to a statement from the SEC, those who sit out will have their athletic scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their respective team. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward released the following statement after the announcement Friday.

“I’m proud LSU was at the forefront of this measure. Our message to our student-athletes must be clear and unequivocal – we support you and we will stand by you in your decision making during this time whether you can compete or not. Your scholarship and the education and opportunities it affords will be protected here at LSU and across the SEC.”

The SEC has not made a final decision on fall sports just yet, but the NCAA and Power 5 conferences have reportedly drafted a set of safety standards in preparation for sports to come back in the fall.