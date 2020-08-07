91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC releases COVID protocols, could update football schedule Friday

3 hours 18 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 August 07, 2020 9:25 AM August 07, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – LSU is expected to learn the two additional SEC opponents the football squad will face in an updated coronavirus SEC-only schedule.

The SEC is expected to reveal two additional opponents for each team Friday (August 7) and a fully updated schedule next week.

Sources at LSU have said the football team has been awaiting news from the SEC.

Details of possible two additional opponents for SEC teams being revealed Friday came from the president of Mississippi State University during an appearance on a Mississippi morning radio talk show. Dr. Mark Keenum told hosts of SuperTalk Mississippi, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was expected to make the announcement later in the day.

Friday morning, the SEC also updated its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics, which includes mask rules, social distancing and twice-weekly testing of athletes.

Click HERE to read more.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days