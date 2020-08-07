SEC releases COVID protocols, could update football schedule Friday

BATON ROUGE – LSU is expected to learn the two additional SEC opponents the football squad will face in an updated coronavirus SEC-only schedule.

The SEC is expected to reveal two additional opponents for each team Friday (August 7) and a fully updated schedule next week.

Sources at LSU have said the football team has been awaiting news from the SEC.

Details of possible two additional opponents for SEC teams being revealed Friday came from the president of Mississippi State University during an appearance on a Mississippi morning radio talk show. Dr. Mark Keenum told hosts of SuperTalk Mississippi, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was expected to make the announcement later in the day.

Dr. Mark Keenum said during an interview on @supertalk that later today SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will reveal the 2 additional SEC opponents for each team with schedules to be released next week. https://t.co/ts89a3W9Hi — SportsTalk Mississippi (@SportsTalkMiss) August 7, 2020

Friday morning, the SEC also updated its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics, which includes mask rules, social distancing and twice-weekly testing of athletes.

