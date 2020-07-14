SEC postpones soccer, volleyball and cross country competition through August

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it is suspending competition for several sports through at least August as the country reckons with a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

According to a statement from LSU Athletics, the SEC has postponed all competitions in volleyball, soccer and cross country through at least Aug. 31.

“This was a collective decision made in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “The reality is we are not where we need to be with regard to the spread of COVID-19 to safely compete as scheduled for now. I cannot stress enough how important it is for all of us to take seriously public health recommendations to keep our communities safe.”

Woodward said the announcement Tuesday has no impact on plans for college football at this time but "all scenarios are being discussed."

LSU says the delay will give additional time for universities to ensure that a safe return to sports on an adjusted timeline. Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer and cross country will be determined by each school.