SEC postpones Auburn-Mississippi St. game due to COVID outbreak

COLLEGE STATION - The SEC has canceled Saturday's game between Mississippi State and Auburn due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Bulldogs' team.

The game is now scheduled for Dec. 12.

NEWS | The Auburn at Mississippi State FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program.



The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 9, 2020

The announcement comes after Texas A&M and Mississippi State announced they were suspending football activities due to coronavirus cases reported among both teams Monday.

The Athletic reports Head Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed cases among his team involving a student worker and one player. The two infected reportedly traveled with the team to South Carolina on Saturday, and university officials fear the road trip could have facilitated the virus's spread.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher says the Aggies have suspended activities today because of some positive COVID19 cases among the team. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 9, 2020

The Aggies, currently ranked #5 in the AP poll, are scheduled to travel to Tennessee this weekend.