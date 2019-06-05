SEC possibly taking steps to improve transparency in officiating

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE- The SEC is reportedly discussing changes to the referee system by including more officials in the TV booth and a possible explanatory Twitter account.

According to Sports Illustrated, the changes would be an attempt to add more transparency to the game in situations like last season's LSU vs Texas A&M match-up where a series of controversial calls led to a seven-overtime loss for the Tigers.

If created, the twitter account would be similar to @NFLofficiating, providing insight as to why certain decisions are made.

An SEC associate commissioner leading the changes says this is something that needs to happen.

“We’ve got to do something differently,” Herb Vincent told Sports Illustrated as saying. “We can’t keep doing what we’ve always done.”

There's no clear timeline on when the changes could go into effect, but it could happen "sooner rather than later."