Sec. of State declares Saturday 'LSU Baseball Day'
BATON ROUGE - It seems just about every day of late has been an "LSU Baseball Day," but this Saturday, it's official.
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has proclaimed June 24 a day to recognize and celebrate the Tigers' success on the diamond.
It will coincide with the first game in the Men's College World Series championship round, when LSU takes on the University of Florida in Omaha.
The team advanced Thursday in dramatic fashion, beating top-seeded Wake Forest in extra innings.
“The LSU baseball team has had an incredible run, led by Coach Jay Johnson and an amazing roster of players,” Ardoin said. “I encourage all Louisianans to wear purple and gold this Saturday, June 24 to show their support for the Tigers as they look to win their seventh national championship.”
It will be LSU's eighth appearance in the World Series finals.
WBRZ News 2 will air a special presentation focused on how the Tigers got there and what it will take to win on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Game 1 of the World Series championship airs on ESPN at 6 p.m.
