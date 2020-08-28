79°
SEC: No on-field band performances, only essential personnel allowed on sidelines
The Southeastern Conference has announced even more gameday restrictions in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The latest rules including banning on-field performances by school bands and spirit squads. Bands will also not be allowed to travel to opposing stadiums that have limited fan attendance.
Additionally, those allowed on the field and sideline will be limited to "personnel essential to the execution of the game." Press box attendance will also limited to half-capacity.
As for ticketing, schools allowing fans to attend must provide a minimum of 500 tickets located in the lower level of the stadium for visiting fans.
You can read the full list of new restrictions here.
