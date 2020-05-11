Latest Weather Blog
SEC Network, ESPN to air special hour-long tribute to LSU's 2019 championship season
BATON ROUGE - The SEC Network is set to air an hour-long, behind-the-scenes cinematic look into LSU's remarkable national championship football season.
The network announced Monday that the special will air Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network as well as on ESPN's digital platform.
"One for the Ages", produced by Jim Jorden Productions, will take fans inside LSU's perfect season with exclusive footage and interviews with Coach Ed Orgeron and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow.
The special will also feature game-by-game highlights, post-game interviews, and never before seen locker room and sideline videos.
The Tigers set numerous College Football Playoff records in their 63-28 win over fourth-ranked Oklahoma and then captured the school’s fourth national championship and completed the most dominant season in college football history with a 42-25 win over second-ranked Clemson in New Orleans.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana native working in fight against coronavirus as antibody manufacturer
-
Virus impact on Louisiana state finances pegged at $1B
-
Surveillance video of Mother's Day shoot-out leaving 5 injured
-
After 13 deaths, Pointe Coupee nursing home targeted by statewide strike team
-
WATCH: Surveillance video of Mother's Day shoot-out leaving 5 injured
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints