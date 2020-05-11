SEC Network, ESPN to air special hour-long tribute to LSU's 2019 championship season

BATON ROUGE - The SEC Network is set to air an hour-long, behind-the-scenes cinematic look into LSU's remarkable national championship football season.

The network announced Monday that the special will air Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network as well as on ESPN's digital platform.

"One for the Ages", produced by Jim Jorden Productions, will take fans inside LSU's perfect season with exclusive footage and interviews with Coach Ed Orgeron and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow.

The special will also feature game-by-game highlights, post-game interviews, and never before seen locker room and sideline videos.

The Tigers set numerous College Football Playoff records in their 63-28 win over fourth-ranked Oklahoma and then captured the school’s fourth national championship and completed the most dominant season in college football history with a 42-25 win over second-ranked Clemson in New Orleans.