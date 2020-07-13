SEC monitoring coronavirus, decision on fall sports likely still weeks away

BATON ROUGE - The SEC still hasn't come to a final decision on fall sports, but Commissioner Greg Sankey says it will be dependent on how the coronavirus outbreak changes in the coming weeks.

During an interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum, Sankey said a decision on fall sports would likely come in late July. The commissioner said the situation surrounding the coronavirus would have to improve significantly if fans want football and other fall sports back.

SEC Commissioner @GregSankey joined us after meeting with conference ADs today, offering a frank assessment of the current state of covid-19 and college football: pic.twitter.com/knfx1BlUtO — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 13, 2020

“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said in a statement.

Hospital numbers will likely play a large role in the decision, the commissioner said.

The comments came after the SEC's 14 athletic directors and staff members met Monday to discuss scheduling and more concerning the fall, according to the Advocate.