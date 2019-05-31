SEC lifting ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales at sporting events

BATON ROUGE - The SEC is lifting its ban preventing alcohol sales at its sports venues. That includes Tiger Stadium.

According to a news release from the Southeastern Conference Friday, fans will be able to buy beer and wine at concession stands. The new rules would go into effect starting Aug. 1, just in time for football season.

Per SEC rules, booze sales will be cut off at the end of the 3rd quarter of football games and during the top of the 7th inning in baseball games. For basketball, sales will stop during the 12-minute commercial break in the second half for men's games and at the end of the third quarter for women's.

LSU kicks off its football season against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31 in Tiger Stadium.