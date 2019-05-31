91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC lifting ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales at sporting events

4 hours 15 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 12:48 PM May 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The SEC is lifting its ban preventing alcohol sales at its sports venues. That includes Tiger Stadium.

According to a news release from the Southeastern Conference Friday, fans will be able to buy beer and wine at concession stands. The new rules would go into effect starting Aug. 1, just in time for football season.

Per SEC rules, booze sales will be cut off at the end of the 3rd quarter of football games and during the top of the 7th inning in baseball games. For basketball, sales will stop during the 12-minute commercial break in the second half for men's games and at the end of the third quarter for women's.

LSU kicks off its football season against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31 in Tiger Stadium.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days