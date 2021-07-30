92°
SEC leaders vote to fold Texas, Oklahoma into conference in 2025

19 hours 24 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, July 29 2021 Jul 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 4:55 PM July 29, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Longhorns Wire

BATON ROUGE - As expected, the Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to formally invite the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas into the conference, effective in 2025.

On Thursday the conference announced SEC Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to extend the invitation to both universities. They're slated to join the conference effective July 1, 2025, though many anticipate that will happen before then.

Texas and Oklahoma formally requested to join the SEC just days ago after speculation began to swirl last week that they were looking to leave the Big 12.

Both schools are currently contracted to remain in the Big 12 until 2025, however, they could pay an exit fee estimated to be worth $80 million each to leave sooner.

