SEC leaders to monitor COVID, fellow leagues before final decision on canceling season

BATON ROUGE - The fate of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) football remains up in the air following a league leader meeting Monday evening.

Other conferences such as Big Ten and Mid-American have decided to sit this football season out because of COVID-19, however, the SEC plans to make that final decision in weeks to come.

SEC school presidents will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus and fellow football conferences to determine if the league will sit the 2020-21 football season out completely, the Advocate reports.

Prior to the meeting, various voices from people such as President Trump, U.S senators, SEC Athletic Directors including LSU's Scott Woodward, coaches and players all spoke out in favor of playing football this fall.

For now, the SEC plans to play when the season starts on September 26. LSU and other SEC schools are scheduled to start preseason camp August 17.

Friday, it was expected the SEC would release update schedules later this coming week. Athletic Director Scott Woodward released the following statement Monday evening.

“We remain steadfast in our approach in the Southeastern Conference, taking all the available time to gather as much information as possible in order to make informed decisions. We are united in our process and our focus on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. The recent flood of reports surrounding college athletics does not alter that approach. As we have said since the beginning, we are patiently working through each and every variable following the direction of our Return to Safety and Medical Guidance Task Force. I believe our student-athletes want to play. We owe it to them to make every effort to do so safely.”

The American Athletic Conference also met to discuss plans on Monday evening and decided to move forward with the season, Sports Illustrated reports.