72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to play Alabama on Dec. 5, says SEC

17 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, November 27 2020 Nov 27, 2020 November 27, 2020 3:15 PM November 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - UPDATE:

As the LSU Tigers prepare to face the Aggies of Texas A&M on Saturday (Nov. 28) evening, they've learned that an anticipated scheduling adjustment by the SEC that will allow the Tigers to play Alabama may be in the works.

The news, announced Friday by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, comes by way of a tweet, saying, "Sources: The SEC is expected to make a scheduling adjustment for next week, which will allow the Alabama vs LSU game to be played."

A similar Friday morning report came from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. 

This is a developing story, and WBRZ Sports will continue to monitor the situation, announcing any word from the SEC as soon as changes are released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days