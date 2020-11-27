LSU to play Alabama on Dec. 5, says SEC

BATON ROUGE - UPDATE:

NEWS | The @SEC has announced a revised football schedule for Dec 5, adding Alabama at LSU and Arkansas at Missouri while rescheduling three other games originally scheduled for that date to maintain the opportunity for SEC teams to play ten games in 2020.https://t.co/aGEA3i9lEh — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 27, 2020

As the LSU Tigers prepare to face the Aggies of Texas A&M on Saturday (Nov. 28) evening, they've learned that an anticipated scheduling adjustment by the SEC that will allow the Tigers to play Alabama may be in the works.

The news, announced Friday by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, comes by way of a tweet, saying, "Sources: The SEC is expected to make a scheduling adjustment for next week, which will allow the Alabama vs LSU game to be played."

Sources: The SEC is expected to make a scheduling adjustment for next week, which will allow the Alabama vs LSU game to be played. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2020

A similar Friday morning report came from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

There is a plan for #Bama-#LSU to meet next Saturday, sources tell @SInow, but it is dependent on this weekend’s games being played as scheduled. Test results still arriving.



This plan could move Bama-Arkansas to 12/12 & Ole Miss-LSU to 12/19. But this is a week by week thing. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 27, 2020

This is a developing story, and WBRZ Sports will continue to monitor the situation, announcing any word from the SEC as soon as changes are released.