SEC commissioner warns Mississippi: Lose flag or lose conference championship events

The Southeastern Conference released a statement Thursday warning that potential SEC championship events will no longer be held in the State of Mississippi unless the state flag is changed.

The SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Thursday afternoon on Twitter, "It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi."

The full statement is below:

It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.

In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed.

Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce and vice chancellor for Intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter also issued a statement saying, "The University of Mississippi community concluded years ago that the Confederate battle flag did not represent many of our core values, such as civility and respect for others. In 2015, the university stopped flying the state flag over our campus. Mississippi needs a flag that represents the qualities about our state that unite us, not those that still divide us. We support the SEC's position for changing the Mississippi state flag to an image that is more welcoming and inclusive for all people."

A message from Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. pic.twitter.com/gqJxxj6ca6 — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) June 19, 2020

Several symbols from the Confederacy have been removed from across the United States in recent weeks.

NASCAR announced Confederate flags would no longer be allowed at events on June 10.

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR wrote in its statement. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all events and properties."