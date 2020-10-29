61°
SEC Championship will kick off in prime time this season
ATLANTA - The SEC Championship will move from its usual afternoon time slot into prime time this year.
The SEC announced Thursday that the conference's title game, scheduled for Dec. 19, will now kick off at 7 p.m.. The game will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
No announcements have been made thus far concerning tickets or fan attendance for the game.
