61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC Championship will kick off in prime time this season

5 hours 22 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, October 29 2020 Oct 29, 2020 October 29, 2020 1:15 PM October 29, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ATLANTA - The SEC Championship will move from its usual afternoon time slot into prime time this year. 

The SEC announced Thursday that the conference's title game, scheduled for Dec. 19, will now kick off at 7 p.m.. The game will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

No announcements have been made thus far concerning tickets or fan attendance for the game.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days