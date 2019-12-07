SEC CHAMPIONSHIP: LSU 17 | Georgia 3 HALFTIME

After Jake Fromm and the Georgia had a couple drops on deep passes, LSU took over in their first possession of the game and found the endzone on a Joe Burrow 23 yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase to make it 7-0 LSU.

With just under 15 seconds left to play in the first quarter, Burrow finds Terrace Marshall for a 7 yard touchdown pass. His second scoring toss makes it 14-0 LSU.

After a scoreless first quarter, Rodrigo Blankenship nails a 39 yard field goal to get Georgia on the board. Now 14-3 LSU.

Tigers get into the kicking game with a 41 yard field goal by Cade York to make it 17-3 LSU.