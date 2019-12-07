61°
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP: #2 LSU vs #4 Georgia

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ATLANTA - The 2nd ranked LSU Tigers are gearing up for their huge showdown against 4th ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship.

The 12-0 Tigers, led by the Heisman frontrunner Joe Burrow, will be looking to take down yet another top 10 opponent this season. 

The last time LSU won the SEC Championship was in 2011, against Georgia.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. 

