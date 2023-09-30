69°
SEC announces start time for LSU-Georgia game
BATON ROUGE - The SEC has announced a start time for LSU's highly anticipated meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs.
According to the Southeastern Conference's official Twitter account, the Tigers will take on the Bulldogs, currently ranked #2 in the country, at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 13. It will be the first time LSU has had Georgia at home since 2008.
Before facing Georgia, No. 5 LSU travels to face No. 22 Florida this Saturday in Gainesville.
More info on the game can be found here.
