SEC announces start time for LSU-Auburn

Monday, October 14 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The next game featuring a ranked opponent on the Tigers' schedule will kick off in the afternoon.

The SEC announced start times for its Oct. 26 slate of games Monday, including LSU's home match-up with the Auburn Tigers. Kickoff for that game is officially set for 2:30 p.m.

Two weeks out, LSU is currently ranked #2 in the country, with Auburn just outside the top 10 at #11. 

