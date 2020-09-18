77°
SEC announces policy for game cancellations during 2020 season
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference has outlined a plan in the event of any game cancellations mid-season.
SEC teams that cannot meet the 53-player roster threshold have the option to play a game with its smaller team, or the game can be rescheduled or declared a 'no contest' with approval from the SEC commissioner.
Teams can also attempt to have a game rescheduled if it can outline reasons for the game not to be played as schedule, again pending approval from the commissioner.
The SEC's 10-game season is scheduled to begin Sept. 26 with a conference championship game planned for Dec. 19 in Atlanta. The schedule includes a mid-season open date for each school and another open date Dec. 12 for all schools.
