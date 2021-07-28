Latest Weather Blog
SEC announces games for 2021-22 men's basketball season
BATON ROUGE – The Tigers now have the names of their conference opponents after the SEC released the lineup for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.
LSU is set to face off against Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas A&M in both home and away games. The team’s other four homes games will be against Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Missouri. The Tigers will only meet Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt on the road. Home and away games will be added with Kentucky and Tennessee.
For the first time since 1993, LSU advanced to the finals of the SEC Tournament in 2021 and made it through to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers won 19 games during their 2021 season.
Six teams in the SEC received NCAA Tournament invitations in 2021 and, for the ninth time in the last 11 NCAA Tournaments, the league advanced a team to the Elite Eight.
Times, dates, and television information for these games will be announced at a later date.
