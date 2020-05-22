SEC allows student-athletes to resume voluntary on-campus activities June 8

Southeastern Conference will allow teams to resume activities at campus facilities starting next month.

According to a statement from the SEC, athletes can resume voluntary athletic activities on campus starting June 8.

The SEC had suspended all athletics activities through May 31 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The conference referred to the June date as the start of a "transition period" so that student-athletes can adapt.

According to Sports Illustrated, athletic director Scott Woodward and football strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt have said LSU is targeting a June 1 return.

Earlier this week, the NCAA took another step toward athletics returning in the fall, voting to end the on-campus moratorium which would allow student-athletes to return to campus.

On Wednesday it was decided that Division I football and basketball student-athletes can participate in on-campus voluntary athletics activities beginning June 1, as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed.



Additionally, Council members extended the blanket waiver allowing teams in those sports to require eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical activities through the end of June, recognizing that some student-athletes won’t be able return to campus or will not be comfortable doing so.

