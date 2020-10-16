SEC adjusts kick times for upcoming games, Tigers slide game time back

The SEC is adjusting games in the coming weeks to adjust to the ever-changing landscape of college football due to the COVID-19 outbreaks across its' footpring.

Following the postponement of two games originally scheduled for October 17 the Vanderbilt at Missouri game of Oct. 17 is rescheduled for Dec. 12 and the LSU at Florida game of Oct. 17 is rescheduled for Dec. 12.

In addition, the South Carolina at LSU game of October 24 will change game times and is now scheduled for 6 pm CT on ESPN.

Due to an extended pause of team activities for the Florida football program at the advice of health officials, the Missouri at Florida game originally scheduled for Oct. 24 is rescheduled for Oct. 31 and will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel at 6:30 pm CT.

Also, the Kentucky at Missouri game of Oct. 31 is rescheduled for Oct. 24 at 3 pm CT on the SEC Network and the Georgia at Kentucky game of Oct. 24 is rescheduled for Oct. 31 at 11 am CT on the SEC Network.

SEC Football Schedule Adjustments: