SEC adjusts fall football practice schedule, scales back work

The Southeastern Conference adjusted the dates for fall football practices, scaling back the potential time that coaches and athletes could be out on the field in the lead-up to the start of the season.

Teams were allowed to practice for the last week on a limited basis, and full practices were to begin four weeks before kickoff. Now with the start of the season pushed back to September 26 for all SEC teams, the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17.

More information from a conference release is below:

The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

Last week the SEC announced its intention to begin the 2020 season on September 26 as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19. The original start date of September 5 would have allowed for preseason football practice to begin August 7.

In the revised SEC preseason football calendar, from August 7-16 schools are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs.

Beginning August 17 and until the opening game, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.