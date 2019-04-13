77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SeaWorld lays off undisclosed number of employees

2 hours 34 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 April 13, 2019 2:57 PM April 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - SeaWorld has laid off an undisclosed number of employees around the country in a move its says is aimed toward improving efficiency.

SeaWorld Entertainment spokeswoman Suzanne Pelisson-Beasley told the Orlando Sentinel on Saturday that the layoffs occurred Friday. She declined to say how many employees were let go or where or how much the company is saving.

In addition to SeaWorld Orlando, the company has 11 parks around the country. The company reported 4,700 full-time and 12,000 part-time employees in the latest stock filing.

The company's leaders have said they are trying to save millions as it opens new attractions and rebounds from years of attendance struggles stemming in part from backlash created by the documentary "Blackfish," which alleged mistreatment of captive whales.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days