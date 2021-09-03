Searching for gas? Some suggest trying Costco in the evenings

BATON ROUGE - Since the end of August, the hunt for gas in the capital area has been unprecedented. Amid a series of power outages triggered by Hurricane Ida, more people are using generators, which requires fuel.

Simultaneously, local gas retailers have been affected by power outages and others who have power are out of gas.

Costco Gas Station is among the few gas retailers that have fuel, but the process to get gas is cumbersome.

Some are trying to get to the station early in the morning to avoid the lines.

But even these early morning Costco runs are proving fruitless. On Friday morning, the line was exceedingly long.

One Baton Rouge man who stopped by the station for gas said the line had already extended 'behind back of the building at 6 a.m."

Another Costco customer said they'd found more success in using the evenings fuel up, saying there's still a line but it's not as bad as the morning.

So, in the case of getting gas, the early bird might not get the worm.