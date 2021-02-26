Latest Weather Blog
Search warrant in Hammond leads to arrest of 4 individuals suspected of dealing numerous drugs
HAMMOND - Four individuals were arrested on Friday for allegedly dealing numerous drugs in Hammond.
The Hammond Police Department, received a search warrant for the house of Ashley Nettles, 32, after authorities received information about possible drug dealing in the South Cherry Street area.
During the search detectives found 2.7 grams of heroin, 4.1 grams of methamphetamine, numerous hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Police arrested Nettles, 40-year-old Gilbert Robertson, 40-year-old Jillian Bihm, 38-year-old Nicholas Frost.
They were all charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other warrants.
