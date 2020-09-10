91°
Search underway for person seen struggling in Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported drowning Thursday afternoon.
Officials are searching for a victim in and near the Mississippi River south of the new casino.
Authorities were dispatched after eyewitnesses reported their friend was struggling and may have drowned in the water.
This is a developing story.
