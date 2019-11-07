Search ramps up for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The search is intensifying for a missing 5-year-old girl in north Florida.

Police in Jacksonville say Taylor Rose Williams was discovered missing from her bedroom early Wednesday morning.

Since then more than 100 police officers, firefighters and people in the community have searched for the little girl.

Police say the child was not in her bed when her mother, Brianna Williams, checked on her about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. They say the back door was unlocked.

First Coast News reports Williams is not a person of interest and her father lives out of state. Authorities say her family is cooperating in the investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday.