55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Search on for 'black box' in wreckage believed to be El Faro

4 years 11 months 1 day ago Sunday, November 01 2015 Nov 1, 2015 November 01, 2015 3:12 PM November 01, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Jennifer Kay and Philip Marcelo

MIAMI - A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board says sonar indicates that the wreckage believed to be the cargo ship El Faro landed upright on the ocean floor.

That's encouraging for investigators trying to recover the ship's "black box" that might yield clues about what happened to the ship when it disappeared Oct. 1 during Hurricane Joaquin.

The recorder would be on deck near the 790-foot ship's wheelhouse area.

All 33 crewmembers on board were lost.

NTSB Peter Knudsen says that investigators are still awaiting video confirmation that the wreckage found Saturday in 15,000 feet of water east of the Bahamas is the El Faro.

Knudsen says neither the ship nor its cargo will be recovered, but if human remains "are encountered, an attempt would be made to recover them."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days