Search for missing boater from Denham Springs enters day 5

UPPER GRAND RIVER - Search and rescue crews in Iberville Parish are still combing the Upper Grand River and connected waterways as they look for a boater who fell in the water and disappeared on May 1.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said they continued to search for 61-year-old James Haley of Denham Springs, with assistance from the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office dive teams, during the daylight hours of Monday and Tuesday. Iberville deputies are focusing on the Bayou Sorrel area today.



The EBRSO Dive Team spent most of Saturday aiding in the search. Tomorrow, multiple LDWF strike force agents will assist with search and rescue operations.

So far, crews have search the Upper Grand down to Belle River along with the Industrial Canal, but no clues as to the whereabouts of the missing boater has turned up.

Eyewitnesses told Wildlife and Fisheries that Haley was attempting to step from a houseboat into another vessel when he fell into the river around 10:30 p.m. at the beginning of the month. He surfaced twice, but disappeared immediately after and hasn't been seen since, according to witnesses.

Efforts to find Haley began that night and persisted until 3 a.m. before agents and deputies called off the search until daybreak. Heavy rains forced crews to call of the search and rescue efforts for the day on Monday, but clear weather on Tuesday allowed three LDWF agents to lead the search until the sun went down.