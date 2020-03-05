63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Search for EBR Schools superintendent continues with Thursday night meeting

2 hours 41 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 March 05, 2020 9:29 AM March 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

When officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board announced their search for a new superintendent, a host of qualified applicants responded and as of Thursday, EBR officials will have twenty-three applications to sift through.

It's expected that by Thursday evening, fewer than seven applicants will remain as contenders for the position.

Fortunately, these officials will have assistance as they make their choice. An Austin-based search firm performed a thorough review of each applicant and provided officials with a list of candidates who they believe qualify as top contenders.  

Their list includes:

-Leslie Brown, chief portfolio services officer for Broward County Public -Schools in Florida

-LaMont Cole, EBR Metro Councilman

-Adam Smith, EBR Schools Associate Superintendent

-Quentina Timoll, EBR Schools Assistant Superintendent

-Marshall Tuck, former president a California-based charter school group

-Paul Vallas, former Louisiana Recovery School District Superintendent

According to The Advocate, Thursday’s special meeting to review each application will begin immediately after another School Board meeting at 5 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days