Search efforts underway for 71-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in a week, sheriff's office says

WILSON — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a 71-year-old woman who has not been seen in a week.

Mary M. "Peggy" Wilson was last seen at her home on Billy Goat Road in Wilson, La. on July 5, according to the sheriff's office. EFPSO said that Wilson has significant medical problems that could have contributed to her going missing.

The sheriff's office said that detectives will be going door-to-door in the Billy Goat Road and Carruth Road area as they try to find Wilson and figure out the reason behind her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call East Feliciana Parish Communications at 225-683-5459.