Search continues for missing hunters along Mississippi River

1 hour 50 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, December 18 2020 Dec 18, 2020 December 18, 2020 8:07 AM December 18, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they’re continuing to search for two missing hunters, two weeks after their boat was found capsized in the Mississippi River.

Four boats will be in the water Friday as part of the effort, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Searchers also plan to bring two cadaver dogs from Louisiana to assist, WLBT-TV reported.

The hunters — 16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes — went missing while scouting duck hunting locations near Palmira Island on Dec. 3. The boat belonging to them was found capsized on Middle Ground Island, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of where they had launched.

Most items from inside their boat have since been recovered, including two life jackets, officials said.

A dog traveling with the hunters that day has also not been found.

