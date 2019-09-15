Sean Payton and the Saints agree to 5 year extension

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints and Super Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton have agreed to a new five-year contract extension. The team did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The new agreement between the Saints and Payton effectively puts an end to any rumors or speculation that he would leave New Orleans. The 55-year old coach was in year 4 of a five year deal worth $45 million dollars that he signed back in 2016 prior to this new contract.

Payton is currently in his 13th season with The Saints, ranking him as the second longest tenured coach, only behind New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

During his tenure with the team, he holds a 119-74 overall record, along with a win in Super Bowl 44.