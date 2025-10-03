Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison, citing history of abusing women

Vanity Fair

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced Friday to 4 years and 2 months in prison in case involving sex workers, violence and “freak-offs.” The judge said a lengthy sentence was needed for deterrence and that he was unconvinced that if Combs is released these crimes won’t happen again.

Combs, 55, was convicted in July of flying people across state lines for drug-fueled marathon sexual encounters. Jurors acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have carried a life sentence.

“Mr. Combs, you’re being sentenced for the offenses of conviction, NOT the crimes he was acquitted of. However, under law, the court ‘shall consider’ the nature of the offense and characteristics of the defendant,” the judge said.

The judge also cited law which states that no limitation shall be placed on the “background, character and conduct” that a judge can consider.

Combs said his desire to tell his story and change others’ lives is not an effort to reduce his sentence. “This story is real. This story is tragic... I don’t have nothing else,” he said.

He thanked the jury, and thanked the judge for giving him the confidence to believe in the jury, so that he didn’t have to testify. He thanked the jurors for acquitting him on two charges that carry potential life sentences. As for the other charges, he told the judge “I don’t take lightly my Mann Act convictions.”

“I know the prosecution wants you to make an example of me. I just want you to think of making an example of what a person can do if they get another chance. If you give me another chance, I won’t let you down. And the evidence of that is those beautiful children that got up there and spoke for me.”

He then turned to his children, said he loves them, and told the judge he would never again jeopardize his chance to be with them.

“No matter what anyone says, I know I’m truly sorry for it all. Thank you, your honor,” he concluded.

“I know that I have been changed for the better,” Combs told his sentencing judge.

“I can’t change the past but I can change the future. I ask your honor for mercy. I beg your honor for mercy. I ask your honor for a chance to be a father again... a son again... a leader in my community again... for a chance to get the help that I desperately need to be a better person because I don’t want to let God down, I don’t want to let my family down.”

Combs then said he’s willing to comply with any conditions the judge imposes when he’s released.