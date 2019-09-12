Latest Weather Blog
Screening for jurors in 'American Sniper' slaying trial to start
DALLAS, TX - The screening process is set to start for potential jurors in the upcoming trial of the man accused of killing famed Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle and a friend of Kyle's.
Potential jurors are to begin reporting to district court in the small town of Stephenville, Texas, on Thursday.
About 500 people are expected to be present to get information about juror qualifications Thursday and Friday. Four sessions will be held over the course of the two days to accommodate all of the potential jurors.
Former Marine Eddie Ray Routh is charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings two years ago of Kyle and Chad Littlefield at a gun range outside of Stephenville, located southwest of Fort Worth. Jury selection is set for Monday and Tuesday, with opening statements Wednesday.
