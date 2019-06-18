73°
Screeners find 6 smoke grenades in airline passenger's bag
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Transportation Security Administration screeners at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered six smoke grenades in a passenger's carry-on bag as he attempted to board a flight to the Dominican Republic.
The TSA says an officer pulled the bag off the X-ray conveyor belt after spotting something unusual on Sunday and found the grenades neatly wrapped in bubble wrap. TSA deputy federal security director Christopher Murgia says while not illegal, the grenades are prohibited from being brought on an airplane because they could fill the cabin with smoke.
The passenger handed the grenades off to a companion who was not traveling and boarded the flight. His name was not released.
