Scrap pile caught fire, sparked blaze at recycling center along Scenic Hwy.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a large fire on Scenic Highway Wednesday morning.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene before 8 a.m. to find flames coming from an area within EMR Southern Recycling center. They worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire.

A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said the flames broke out after a large pile of metal recycling material caught fire.

The incident did not result in any injuries.

Scenic Highway was reopened around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 

