93°
Latest Weather Blog
Scrap pile caught fire, sparked blaze at recycling center along Scenic Hwy.
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a large fire on Scenic Highway Wednesday morning.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene before 8 a.m. to find flames coming from an area within EMR Southern Recycling center. They worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire.
A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said the flames broke out after a large pile of metal recycling material caught fire.
The incident did not result in any injuries.
Scenic Highway was reopened around 11:30 Wednesday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor will sign order requiring face masks in East Baton Rouge
-
WATCH: Louisiana National Guard honors COVID-19 frontline workers with Black Hawk flyover
-
Mayor will sign order requiring face masks in East Baton Rouge
-
July 1 blaze at recycling center on Scenic Highway
-
Southern University becomes first HBCU to launch THC products