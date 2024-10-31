76°
Scottlandville Magnet High School hosts college and career fair for students

Thursday, October 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SCOTLANDVILLE — Scotlandville Magnet High School hosted a college and career fair on Thursday.

The event was designed to get students ready for both college and their careers, whether they attend school after graduating high school or not.

The event’s organizers’ mission was to make sure students take advantage of opportunities and make connections with industry leaders to learn about different jobs and careers.

