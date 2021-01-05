45°
Scotlandville wins big over East Ascension in matchup of 5A powerhouses

2 hours 3 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, January 04 2021 Jan 4, 2021 January 04, 2021 10:50 PM January 04, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Defending state champ Scotlandville took to the court in Gonzales for a huge 5A matchup against East Ascension. After a back and forth first quarter, the Hornets used great guard play and some sharp shooting to take a 50-28 lead into halftime. Same song and dance in the second half as Scotlandville wins 81-60.

