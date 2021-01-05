Scotlandville wins big over East Ascension in matchup of 5A powerhouses

Defending state champ Scotlandville took to the court in Gonzales for a huge 5A matchup against East Ascension. After a back and forth first quarter, the Hornets used great guard play and some sharp shooting to take a 50-28 lead into halftime. Same song and dance in the second half as Scotlandville wins 81-60.