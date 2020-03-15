Scotlandville wins 4th straight state title over St. Augustine 66-39

Scotlandville continued their dominance of Louisiana high school hoops with their 4th straight state title win beating St. Augustine 66-39.

Senior and Virginia signee Reece Beekman took home MVP honors with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

Despite the win, no fans were allowed inside Scotlandville's gym due to concerns over the Corona virus. Only certified personnel were allowed to view the game.