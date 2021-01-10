45°
Scotlandville has no problems in big win over Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament

16 hours 10 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, January 09 2021 Jan 9, 2021 January 09, 2021 11:08 PM January 09, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Two defending champions met Saturday afternoon at the Battle on the Bluff tournament at Southern. Scotlandville jumped out to an early lead against Crescent City and never looked back, winning big 65-48. The Hornets were led by Emareyon McDonald with a game-high 24 points. i

