45°
Latest Weather Blog
Scotlandville has no problems in big win over Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
Two defending champions met Saturday afternoon at the Battle on the Bluff tournament at Southern. Scotlandville jumped out to an early lead against Crescent City and never looked back, winning big 65-48. The Hornets were led by Emareyon McDonald with a game-high 24 points. i
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out in the BR area
-
Tiger fans pickup their cardboard cutouts at Death Valley
-
Nearing 105, Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins receives COVID-19 vaccine
-
Blood donors needed amid pandemic as supply drastically declines
-
Man files lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans
-
Southern women get first win of the year against Prairie View A&M
-
Madison Prep wins state title over Union Parish