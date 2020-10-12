80°
Scotlandville handles St. Helena 57-0
After having their game rescheduled numerous times, Scotlandville finally got a chance to play on Sunday, hosting 2A's St. Helena Academy. Thanks to a balanced attack on the ground with Marlon Gunn and Chance Williams and through the air with Zae Teasett the Hornets breezed to a 57-0 win.
